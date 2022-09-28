Francis Amuzu promises more excitement for Anderlecht fans

Francis Amuzu

Ghanaian international Francis Amuzu has expressed his excitement after signing a new contract at RSC Anderlecht.

Today, Tuesday, September 28, the Belgian club officially announced that the player has inked a contract extension deal to stay at the club for the next three years.



“Francis Amuzu signed a contract extension until 2025, the deal including an option for an extra year.



“Despite the interest of several foreign clubs, Cis decided to renew his contract with his childhood club,” RSC Anderlecht announced today.

Speaking after inking the new deal, Francis Amuzu noted that he is happy with the decision. According to him, he is going to focus on doing more to give back to the club and the fans.



“I can truly feel that both the club and the coach are counting on me. I am very happy with the trust they place in me. It makes me proud to be able to renew my contract here. I hope I can give back even more to the fans,” Francis Amuzu said as quoted on the official website of RSC Anderlecht.



