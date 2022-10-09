0
Menu
Sports

Francis Amuzu provides assist in Anderlecht’s away win over KV Mechelen

Francis Amuzu Ghana international Francis Amuzu

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu provided an assist for one of Anderlecht’s goals when they defeated KV Mechelen in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The forward who suffered an injury in the Europa Conference League made a quick injury return to feature against Mechelen.

Amuzu climbed of the bench to replace Julien Duranville in the 30th minute and made his presence felt by assisting Mario Stroeykens to level the pegging for the Belgian giants in the 46th minute.

Mario Stroeykens added his side second goal in the 67th minute before Fabio Silva sealed the victory in the 71st minute to make it 3-1.

The 23-year-old has featured 10 times in the league this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists in the process.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Julius Debrah tells his story on how he became Chief of Staff
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends
Controller & Accountant General's Department suspends salaries of some public workers
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party
Related Articles: