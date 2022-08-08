0
Menu
Sports

Francis Amuzu scores brace in Anderlecht's big win against Seraing

Francis Amuzu 610x392 Francis Amuzu

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu scored a brace in Anderlecht's 3-1 win against Seraing on Sunday.

Amuzu who has been linked with a move away from the club in the ongoing transfer window opened the scoring for Anderlecht in the fourth minute.

The 22-year-old doubled his effort with another goal in the 16th minute

Fabio Silva scored the third goal of the game before the end of the first half as Anderlecht cruised to a 3-0 lead.

Sambou Sissoko reduced the deficit for Seraing in the 57th minute with his goal in the second half.

Anderlecht held on to the lead to secure their second win of the season after three matches.

Francis Amuzu has scored two goals in three appearances this season.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii attacked by alleged assassins
Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii attacked by alleged assassins
Bawumia's school classmates confirm his Methodist Boys Brigade membership as a child