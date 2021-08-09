Francis Amuzu scores in Anderlecht's big win over newbies Seraing

Francis Amuzu in celebration mood

Ghana-born Belgian youngster Francis Amuzu was one of the goal scorers when RSC Anderlecht thrashed RFC Seraing in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

Amuzu netted the last goal as Anderlecht saw off the newly-promoted side with a 3-0 victory at the Lotto Park.



The 21-year-old scored in the additional time to complete the mauling for the Belgian giants as they recorded their first win of the campaign.



Isaac Kiese Thelin got the breakthrough for Vincent Kompany's team in the 69th minute with an assist from Benito Raman.

Spanish midfielder Sergio Gomez doubled the advantage for the Purple and White with eight minutes remaining in the game but Amuzu put the icing on the cake.



Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru made a cameo appearance in the game for Anderlecht.