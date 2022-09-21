0
Francis Amuzu set to extend contract with Anderlecht

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

This summer, Francis Amuzu was persistently chased by French club Nice. However, he stayed and is now preparing to extend his contract with Anderlecht.

Francis Amuzu sustained an injury this weekend during the win against Kortrijk. Julien Duranville was brought in to take the winger's position.

It would be likely that he had a muscular injury, which may prevent him from playing for a few weeks.

The Walloon press continues by saying that Amuzu would be wise to extend to Anderlecht. The new contract needs to be increased. Therefore, the arrangement to prolong an existing contract beyond 2024 will be done this week.

Amuzu has scored two goals and assisted two this season.

