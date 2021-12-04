Francis Amuzu told to leave Anderlecht

Ghana international Francis Amuzu

Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu has been told to seek a new challenge elsewhere as he struggles to become a regular at Belgian side Anderlecht.

Lightning fast and dribbling skills but Amuzu continues to compromise between the eleven and the substitute bench. Its efficiency still leaves much to be desired.



The 22-year-old has 3 goals and 4 assists in 21 games this season. However, Amuzu has scored 10 goals and assisted 15 in 127 official matches since his first-team debut in 2017.



That is not enough. He seems to be kicking the spot. After that acceleration or dribble, things keep going wrong too often in the last phase.

“He has often had his chance, but he cannot convince me. He runs fast and almost always passes his man, that is, but the continuation is not forthcoming," says Stéphane Demol at Sport/Voetbalmagazine.



“He has not yet shown that he has to kick-off every weekend. Maybe he should take on a new challenge elsewhere.”



The Ghanaian-born who has represented Belgium at the youth level is still under contract with RSC Anderlecht until mid-2024.