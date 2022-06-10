0
Menu
Sports

Francis Amuzu wanted by Marseille and Nice

Mi NjuM6 400x400.webp Ghanaian-born Belgian winger Francis Amuzu

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian-born Belgian winger Francis Amuzu is wanted by French clubs Marseille and Nice as the attacker faces an uncertain future in Belgium.

Both Marseille and Nice have expressed interest in Amuzu, who is expected to leave Anderlecht for regular playing time.

Amuzu's Anderlecht contract is up in two years.

The 22-year-old has yet to establish himself as a regular and is not part of the club's long-term plans.

Manager Vincent Kompany, who supported and frequently used Amuzu as a substitute, has also left the club, prompting speculation that Amuzu is considering leaving.

Marseille and Nice are said to have contacted the players' agents but have yet to make a formal offer.

Amuzu is valued at €5.5 million by Transfermarkt, but Anderlecht may be forced to sell him for less because he is not regular.

He played almost 2000 minutes in all competitions last season, scoring 10 goals and recording five assists.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dancehall giant Sonni Balli is dead
E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea
Businessman claims ownership of Medikal’s mansion; drags him, others to court
Confusion rocks NDC over Duffour’s Ahotor project
Captain Smart slams Adom-Otchere
Williams brothers hang out with their grand parents in Ghana
Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim Moroccan girlfriend
GFA begins process to switch nationality of Odoi, Nketiah, Inaki Williams
5 Ghanaian players set for big money moves
Ghana deports Nigerien beggars on the streets of Accra