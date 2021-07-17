Francis Dodoo steps down as Ghana Athletics Association’s President

Professor Dodoo became the GAA President in 2010

Professor Francis Dodoo, the President of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has stepped down as the Association’s President at a Congress held yesterday in Accra.

The GAA President, Prof. Dodoo, was relieved of his role in Ghana to exercise his mandate as a voting member per his position on the World Athletics Governance Commission.



This, in his quest, was to strengthen the GAA structure for the country.



Professor Dodoo became the GAA President in 2010 and was in his third tenure until the resignation notice.

The 1st Vice President of GAA, Mr. Afelibiek Ababu assumes a role as the GAA President immediately after the 2020 Olympic Games on August 8, this year.



Meanwhile, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, a co-opted Board Member of GAA beat Zakaria Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional representative to become the 2nd Vice President of the Association.



Mr. Osei polled 12 votes against Yeboah’s eight.