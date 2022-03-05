0
Francis Kyeremeh strikes twice as Zalgiris open title defence in grand style

Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Francis Kyeremeh scored twice and assisted another as FK Zalgiris opened their Lithuanian A Lyga title defence with a massive win on Saturday.

Kyeremeh scored both goals in the first half to help Zalgiris whitewash newly-promoted FC Jonava to open the new season.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring of the match in the 17th minute at the Sportima Arena in Vilnius.

Argentinian midfielder Gorobsov extended the lead in the 40th minute before Kyeremeh added his second in the game three later making 3-0 at halftime.

Ovidijus Verbickas, Marko Milickovic and Donatas Kazlauskas got the remaining three goals for the defending champions in the second half.

Milickovic's goal in the 72nd minute was assisted by the Ghanaian.

