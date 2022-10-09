0
Francis Narh named MOTM in FC Bunyodkor's win against Metalurg

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Francis Narh was named Man of the Match (MOTM) in FC Bunyodkor's 2-1 victory over Metalurg on Friday night in the Uzbekistan Super League.

Bunyodkor scored goals through Abror Toshkuziev and Umid Sultonov before the home team's Jasurbek Khakimov pulled one back.

Narh was winning all the 50-50 battles for Bunyodkor, and his remarkable performance on the day earned him the award.

In his first season, the former Slavia Mozyr player made a significant contribution to Bunyodkor, scoring two goals and assisting one in 20 games.

Bunyodkor is currently 7th on the league table with 27 after 21 games.

