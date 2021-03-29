Francis Ngannou: Cameroon fighter use record punch to become new UFC heavyweight champion

Francis Ngannou knock out Stipe Miocic for di second round of dia UFC 260 fight ova di weekend

Francis Ngannou knock out Stipe Miocic for di second round of dia UFC 260 fight for Las Vegas on Saturday night to become di new heavyweight championship.

Di Cameroon fighter pin Miocic inside di cage for di second round as im land am heavy-heavy blow alias record punch.



Even wit di blow Miocic get up and hit Ngannou, im bin think say him don get am na so im go open himself up na so Ngannou begin load am wit blow.



Ngannou land Miocic one hot blow wey take am by surprise, di Cameroonian no stop dia e stay ontop am dey pound am turn turn before referee say e don do, you don win.



Dis fight different from di two of dem first fight for UFC 220 for 2018 when di fight go di full five rounds.



Ngannou lose that match via unanimous decision and come all the way back more than three years later to get im revenge to become di 17th undisputed heavyweight champion for UFC history.



After the 2018 loss to Miocic, im bin lose again dat same year to Derrick Lewis.

Ngannou gatz wins against Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Jarizinho Rozenstruik to even a chance to fight at di heavyweight title again.



Wetin Francis Ngannou afta im victory ?



After im victory, Ngannou say im dey willing to face di man wey many pipo consider as di best pound-for-pound fighter for di sport, Jon Jones, wey dey expected to move up to heavyweight to challenge for di title later dis year.



"For my opinion, Jon Jones na di greatest of all time for mixed martial arts. Im moving up na good thing," na wetin im tok.



"Him bin challenge wey I go take and e go dey very good. But dis time na him be challenger. I be di champ. Him dey coming up, to look for me.



"So I ready any time soon. Even summer, I dey, ready to fight for July or August. Whenever dem ready, I ready. Him tok something, 'Show me di money'. Show di money and we go, baby. I dey here."