Francis Uzoho denies quitting international football after mistake against Ghana

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21

Ghana drew in Group H of FIFA World Cup

Nigeria goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, has denied retiring from international football following his howler against Ghana back in March.

The Omonoia Nicosia goalkeeper conceded a scrappy goal that handed the Black Stars qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of the Super Eagles.

Reports claimed that the goalkeeper has quit international football after he was dropped from the Super Eagles squad for their upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

Uzoho has rubbished the claims stating that he remains committed to serving Nigeria.

“I’m committed to playing for my dear country anytime I’m called up,” Uzoho told the Super Eagles media team.

Following his poor showing, the 23-year-old has been omitted from the Nigeria squad.

Nigeria will face Mexico on May 28, 2022, before their play Ecuador on Jun 2, 2022.

Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup based on away goal rule as Ghana managed to secure a favourable 1-1 draw in Abuja, having drawn goalless in the first leg of the playoffs.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

The World international showpiece is set to commence on November 21, 2022, to December 18.

