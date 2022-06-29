Franck Etouga is my player of the season - Hearts of Oak coach Obeng

Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga

Hearts of Oak assistant coach, Hamza Obeng, has named Asante Kotoko striker Franck Etouga Mbella as his best player for the just-ended Ghana Premier League.



Hamza praised the Cameronian import for his performance with Hearts' archrivals in his debut season.



When asked who the Hearts of Oak player of the season was, he mentioned Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



"Afriyie Barnieh is the best player at Hearts this season, but Mbella is my best in the league," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"He really did well, a foreigner playing for a big team under a lot of pressure and still manage to score those goals," he added.



With 12 goals, Afiriyie Barnieh finished the season as Hearts of Oak's leading scorer. He had eight goals in the GPL and four in the MTN FA Cup.



In the FA Cup finals, he scored the winning goal for Hearts of Oak. He was named the competition's best player.



Whereas Franck Etouga came close to becoming goal king, he was beaten by Ashantigold's Yaw Annor, who scored 22 goals.



