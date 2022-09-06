Franck Etouga's doubtful for Kotoko's Champions League clash with Kadiogo - Reports

Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga

Asante Kotoko are reportedly working around the clock to get striker Franck Etouga Mbella fit for their CAF Champions League encounter against Rail Club de Kadiogo.

Etouga missed the club's pre-season in Sudan and would have to pass a late fitness test before he could feature in the first leg against Kadiogo on Friday, September 9, 2022.



The game is said to come off in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast after CAF rejected Kadigo's home ground Stade de Kadiogo in Ouagadougou for not meeting the standard.



Kotoko will host the second leg in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 16/18 2022.

The winner of the tie will face either Gaborone of Bostwana or Congolese side, AS Vita Club.



EE/KPE