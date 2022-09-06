0
Menu
Sports

Franck Etouga's doubtful for Kotoko's Champions League clash with Kadiogo - Reports

Franck Thierry Mbella Etouga.jfif Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko are reportedly working around the clock to get striker Franck Etouga Mbella fit for their CAF Champions League encounter against Rail Club de Kadiogo.

Etouga missed the club's pre-season in Sudan and would have to pass a late fitness test before he could feature in the first leg against Kadiogo on Friday, September 9, 2022.

The game is said to come off in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast after CAF rejected Kadigo's home ground Stade de Kadiogo in Ouagadougou for not meeting the standard.

Kotoko will host the second leg in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 16/18 2022.

The winner of the tie will face either Gaborone of Bostwana or Congolese side, AS Vita Club.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG
Related Articles: