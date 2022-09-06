Franck Etouga's doubtful for Kotoko's Champions League clash with Kadiogo - Reports

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Asante Kotoko are reportedly working around the clock to get striker Franck Etouga Mbella fit for their CAF Champions League encounter against Rail Club de Kadiogo.
Etouga missed the club's pre-season in Sudan and would have to pass a late fitness test before he could feature in the first leg against Kadiogo on Friday, September 9, 2022.
The game is said to come off in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast after CAF rejected Kadigo's home ground Stade de Kadiogo in Ouagadougou for not meeting the standard.
Kotoko will host the second leg in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 16/18 2022.
The winner of the tie will face either Gaborone of Bostwana or Congolese side, AS Vita Club.
EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- CAF's Africa Super League: What are the unanswered questions?
- How Kotoko's Champions League opponent Kadiogo won Burkina League with a controversial goal
- CAF backs Gianni Infantino ahead of next year's FIFA elections
- Kotoko and Hearts of Oak could represent Ghana in $100m worth African Super League
- LIVESTREAMED: Kotoko, Hearts to know opponet in CAF Champions League, Confed Cup
- Read all related articles