Franck Mbella is more intelligent than Hearts of Oak's Junior Kaaba - Amadou Tigana

Frank Mbella Etouga

Amadou Tigana has reiterated the difference between his clients, Franck Mbella Etouga and Junior Kaaba.

Mbella, in his debut season for Asante Kotoko, scored 21 goals for the club and played a vital role as the Reds annexed the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



However, ahead of the new 2022/23 season, Hearts of Oak have confirmed the signing of Kaaba on a two-year deal.



The duo are expected to lead their respective clubs going into the new GPL season and their inter-continental campaigns.



While Mbella was an instant hit, Tigana believes Kaaba, whom he likens to Romelu Lukaku, will also be successful but edged the Kotoko forward over the Hearts of Oak new signing.



“I have been scouting strikers for close to 20 years and it doesn’t take me too long to identify one,” Tigana told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



“Moreover, he has been the top scorer for all the teams he has played for.

“I watched him for two days in two separate games and I was amazed at his performance and I approached him to work with me.



“I can’t compare both because they are all my players and Mbella has already raised the bar by scoring a lot of goals already in the Ghana league so it’s a challenge for him to reach that level but I trust he can also do it.”



“Kaaba is like Lukaku type of striker and physically stronger than Mbella but Mbella is more intelligent in some situations than Kaaba.”



Tigana also disclosed Hearts of Oak had to beat competition from an unnamed Algerian club to the signature of the striker.



“Kudos to the Hearts of Oak for getting him on board because there was a deal for him in Algeria and he rejected to join Hearts so they have done well.”