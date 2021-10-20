0
Menu
Sports

Frank Acheampong excels in Shenzhen big away win over Cangzhou

Frank Acheampong China Form.jpeg Ghana forward Frank Acheampong

Wed, 20 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Frank Acheampong excelled in Shenzhen’s big away win over Cangzhou Mighty Lions in the quarter-final of the Chinese FA Cup on Tuesday.

Yongpo opened the scoring for the visitors in the 19th-minute mark of the game before Alan Kardec doubled the lead seven minutes later.

However, A. K Senghor with an impressive display, managed to pull one back for the hosts in the 34th minute.

The away managed their 2-1 lead until the 90th minute when Ke Sun struck beautifully to wrap up an emphatic 1-3 win for Shenzhen FC.

Frank Acheampong again lasted the full duration of the game.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com