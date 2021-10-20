Frank Acheampong excels in Shenzhen big away win over Cangzhou

Ghana forward Frank Acheampong

Ghana forward Frank Acheampong excelled in Shenzhen’s big away win over Cangzhou Mighty Lions in the quarter-final of the Chinese FA Cup on Tuesday.

Yongpo opened the scoring for the visitors in the 19th-minute mark of the game before Alan Kardec doubled the lead seven minutes later.



However, A. K Senghor with an impressive display, managed to pull one back for the hosts in the 34th minute.

The away managed their 2-1 lead until the 90th minute when Ke Sun struck beautifully to wrap up an emphatic 1-3 win for Shenzhen FC.



Frank Acheampong again lasted the full duration of the game.