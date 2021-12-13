Frank Acheampong nets consolation goal for Shenzhen FC in defeat to Shanghai

Ghana international, Frank Acheampong

Ghana international, Frank Acheampong on Monday, December 13, 2021 to provided a consolation for Shenzhen FC in their 3-1 defeat to Shanghai Port.

The pacey winger started for his team when they hosted Shanghai in matchday 15 of the 2021 Chinese Super League.



In a game played at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre, things did not go well for Frank Acheampong and his teammates.



Despite being dominated by Shanghai Port, the Black Stars attacker excelled with his performance as he dragged the team on his shoulders.

His consolation goal in the 50th minute and was not enough to earn any point for Shenzhen FC.



Goals from Li Shenyuan, Oscar, and Aaron Mooy propelled the visitors to secure a delightful 3-1 win.



On the matchday, Frank Acheampong who now has four goals from 15 matches in the Chinese Super League this season lasted the entire duration of the game against Shanghai Port.