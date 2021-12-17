Frank Acheampong plays 90 minutes for Shengzhen in draw with Changchun

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong

Ghana international and Black Stars Winger, Frank Acheampong saw full time action for his team Shenzhen FC in a 1:1 draw against Changchun Yatai.

The game was in the round of 16 of the Chinese Super League and the Ghanaian winger last the duration of the match



Negao J. took the lead for Changchun Yatai while Quintero Li Yuanyi leveled in the 77th minute for Shenzhen FC.

The experienced Ghanaian forward since joining the Chinese Super League has managed to prove himself and is currently one of the top players in his team.



Frank Acheampong so far has four goals from 16 matches in the Chinese Super League this season.