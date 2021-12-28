Frank Acheampong scores a stunner in Chinese Super League

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong scored a stunner on Shenzhen FC's 3-1 defeat to Shanghai Port in the Chinese Super League.

The pacey forward started for his team when they locked horns with the matchday 19 opponent of the league season at the Shanghai Stadium.



Although, Shenzhen FC unfortunately, suffered a defeat , Frank Acheampong was a shining star for his team.



He equalized with a fantastic effort in the 17th minute when his side was trailing to the home team who had earlier scored through Zhurun Liu.

Goals from Shenyuan Li and Oscar in the 62nd and 69th minutes of the second half saw Shanghai Port to condemn Frank Acheampong and his teammates to a 3-1 defeat on the road.



Despite the defeat, the Ghana forward and his team remain in a good position on the Chinese Super League table.



Frank Acheampong, 28, with his goal today now has five goals to his name after making 19 appearances for Shenzhen FC.