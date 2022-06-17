0
Frank Acheampong scores as Shenzhen FC beat Cangzou FC 

Frank Acheampong Goal.jpeg Frank Acheampong

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Frank Acheampong scored the only goal of the game for Shenzhen FC against Cangzou FC in the Chinese top-flight league on Friday.

Frank put up a very delightful strike right from the early hours of the game in the 6th minute with an assist from teammate Li Yuanyi.

This first-half goal ended up to be the only goal of the match as Shenzhen FC defended its territory against a wounded Cangzou opponent.

Frank Acheampong scored two classic goals recently at the opening of his team’s league campaign against Chengdu Roncheng.

In a remark after the game, Frank Acheampong said “I’m very happy to see this happening and I feel very proud of my team Shenzhen and also hope and pray that I will score more goals this season.”

The Black Stars forward continues to maintain his fine form in the new season of the Chinese Super League.

