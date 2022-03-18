Frank Arnesen lauds DBJ for contribution to sports

Daniel Boifio Junior with Frank Arnesen

General Manager of Empire Sports Agency, Daniel Boifio Junior, known as DBJ, has met with football legend, Frank Arnesen, Sporting director of Feyenoord Rotterdam.

The renowned sports personality was formerly the sporting director of Chelsea football club, Tottenham Hotspur, Anderlecht, PSV, and other top clubs and now the sporting director of Feyenoord Rotterdam.



According to DBJ, meeting Frank Arnesen, was a dream come true as he always wished to meet him during his days at Chelsea.



In an interview with the media via phone, he said he was honoured to receive an invitation from an astute sports personality in the person of Frank Arnesen.



He said, “It was motivating to have talks with the legend as a growing brand in sports." He took me around the Feyernoord administration, as well as introduced me to the top staff of the Club.”



He added, “I had the opportunity to discuss the way forward for potential opportunities for young, talented Ghanaian footballers.”



Frank Arnesen also lauded the young talent manager for the work he's doing for football in Ghana.

Frank Arnesen is known for signing top players like Ronaldo (Brazil) Arjen Robben, Ruud V. Nistelrooy, and a lot of the Chelsea players like our very own Essien. He as a player shined for Ajax, Valencia, Anderlecht, and PSV! He played in the World Cup ‘86 in Mexico with the legendary Danish team and in the European Cup in France in ‘84 emerging second topscorer of the tournament.



DBJ is a partner to his son, Sebastian Arnesen, who worked as a scout at Manchester City and Chelsea for 14 years and is currently an agent.



DBJ is the personal manager of the Ambassador of France to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie Avé.



The resourceful DBJ, as the first-time coach for his school department, computing science student football coach won a football league tournament for the department. DBJ was a photojournalist who wrote for top news portal.



To make a credible impact in the Ghanaian football industry, DBJ has been organizing scouting tournaments for young footballers who aspire to be on the world stage and has recently invited FIFA licensed agents, Bernard Collignon and Sebastian Arnesen for the event in Ghana.