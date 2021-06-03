Frank Kameny: Why Google Doodle celebrate dis astronomer for Pride Month

Astronomer, Frank Kameny na im Google Doodle celebrate to mark di second day of Pride Month (June 2)

Frank Kameny na di man wey lost his job due to homophobia and spent di rest of im life fighting discrimination.



A leader ahead of his time, Frank Kameny organized one of the first gay rights advocacy groups in United States history Flag of United States



In the early 1970s, #FrankKameny was also among the first to challenge the American Psychiatric Association's classification of homosexuality as a mental disorder.



Frank Kameny spent his life fighting for LGBTQ rights. Thanks to his efforts, in 1975 the Civil Service Commission finally lifted its ban on hiring #LGBTQ employees.





