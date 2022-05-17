Frank Mbella backs suspended midfielder Richmond Lamptey 

Franck Mbella

Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella has offered his support to Richmond Lamptey after he was banned for 30 months by the Ghana Football Association for his involvement in a match-fixing scandal at the end of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The former Inter Allies midfielder has been found guilty in the match fixing scandal to rock Ghana football last season.



In the decision released by the Ghana FA, the 25-year-old was charged with two counts for breaching Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier league regulations,2019 and Article 26(1) & (2) of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019.



“That Richmond Lamptey of Inter Allies FC is hereby banned for a period of 30 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations.”



The Cameroonian forward in a post has offered support to the embattled midfielder.



