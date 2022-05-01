0
Frank Mbella breaks Eric Bekoe's Kotoko goal record

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Asante Kotoko striker, Frank Mbella Etouga wrote his name in the history books of the club as he surpassed the record set by Eric Bekoe in the 2007/2008 season.

The Cameroonian striker scored the only goal for Kotoko against WAFA which turned out to be the winner as Asante Kotoko got their first ever win at Sogakope against WAFA.

With his goal, he has now surpassed the 17 goals Eric Bekoe scored to win the goal king for Kotoko and also end the season as the top goal scorer for the club in the 2007/2008  season.

Since Eric Bekoe, no Kotoko striker has come even close to winning the goal king in the league but the Cameroonian striker is on course with 7 matches to end the season.

The Cameroonian striker can even break the goal tally as there are still 7 more matches to go before the league season comes to a close.

Kotoko are still top of the Ghana Premier League table after 27 matches with a ten point lead over second placed Bechem United having played a match more than the hunters.

