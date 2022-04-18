0
Menu
Sports

Frank Mbella equals Eric Bekoe's goal tally in the 2007/2008 season

Etouga Mbella Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga wrote his name in the history books of the club as he equaled the record set by Eric Bekoe in the 2007/2008 season.

The Cameroonian striker scored the only goal for Kotoko against Real Tamale United(RTU) which turned out to be just a consolation goal as his side lost 2-1.

But the goal he scored means he has equaled the 17 goals Eric Bekoe scored to win the goal king for Kotoko and also end the season as the top goal scorer for the club.

Since Eric Bekoe, no Kotoko striker has come even close to winning the goal king in the league but the Cameroonian striker is on course with 9 matches to end the season.

The Cameroonian striker can even break the goal tally as there are still 11 more matches to go before the league season comes to a close.

Kotoko are still top of the Ghana Premier League table after 25 matches despite losing to RTU with an eight point lead over second place Bechem United.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Contradicting accounts of Kufuor’s broken relationship with Kennedy Agyapong
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story
6 politicians who should quit politics and focus on other things
How can Bawumia succeed Akufo-Addo? – Alan boy takes on Ofori-Atta
Dag Heward-Mills’ son breaks silence after brother’s death
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply
Related Articles: