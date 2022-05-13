Frank Nelson hopeful Hearts of Oak will retain MTN FA Cup

Accra Hearts of Oak

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson is hopeful is outfit will retain the MTN FA Cup title they won last season.

The Phobians will welcome the Still Believe lads to the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday May 14, with the aim of reaching back to back finals for the first since achieving the feat in 1999 and 2000.



Samuel Boadu is yet to lose an MTN FA Cup game since being appointed as Hearts of Oak coach last season.



"We won the treble last season and we are still in contention and we are in third position and the points difference between us and the top is 12 points and we are still in the FA Cup so nothing wrong," Frank Nelson said as quoted by africa-foot.com.



"We will fight and still make sure that we bring smiles to the supporters and I believe if we don’t catch up with the league, we will catch up with the FA Cup.



"Definitely what we are looking for is to make sure that we deliver a trophy for the season to the club."

The other semi final clash between 2015/16 champions Bechem United and two-time Premier League winners Aduana Stars will be played on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Golden city Park in Berekum.



