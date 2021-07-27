Frank Nelson wants AshGold and Inter Allies banned if found guilty of match-fixing

Board member of Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson

A board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson has admonished the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ban Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies if the two clubs are found guilty of fixing their last game of the Premier League season.

In a bizarre end to the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league season, the game between the Miners and the Capelli boys ended 7-0 in favour of the home team.



According to defender Hashmin Musah who climbed off the bench to score two own goals against Inter Allies FC, he had intel before the game that the match had been fixed.



While investigations continue into the alleged match-fixing and betting scandal, Frank Nelson says the punishment for such an offense should be a ban from Ghana football completely.

“If the clubs that are involved thus Ashgold and Inter Allies, are in football betting and you ask me to prescribe a punishment, I will have done it immediately because I don’t want to see both clubs on the field of play. If both clubs really planned to do this, they should be out of Ghana football completely,” he told Joy FM in an interview.



The Hearts of Oak board member continued, “If I am in a position and I’m really convinced that this was something they executed genuinely I don’t think I’ll give them a punishment that will be less than five years.”