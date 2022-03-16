Frankfurt chief hails Ghanaian Ansgar Knauff's impact at German club

Ghana international Ansgar Knauff

Eintracht Frankfurt sports director Markus Krösche is very impressed with how forward Ansgar Knauff has adapted to life at the club following his loan move from Borussia Dortmund.

The German-born Ghanaian youngster enjoyed his first 90 minutes, helping Frankfurt beat VfL Bochum 2-1 at home last Sunday.



“We have become significantly more variable thanks to Knauff. As a result, the team […] is no longer so predictable.”



“We knew that Ansgar had certain abilities, especially in terms of speed, offensive drive, and one-on-one," says Krösche, who also praises: "But he also accepted defending well.”



Knauff is on loan until the summer of 2023. After almost eight weeks, the deal turns out to be a stroke of luck for everyone involved.

Knauff has been in the Eintracht starting eleven for four games. He is significantly more aggressive than his competitors on the right track.



Unlike in the first half of the season, Knauff is now getting the much-needed playing time.



Dortmund will be happy to follow the development, after all, Eintracht has no purchase option.