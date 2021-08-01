Fred Kyei Mensah blames Sugar Tone’s addiction to drugs on broken home

Sugar Tone is believed to be struggling

Renowned music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah popularly known as Fredyma has bemoaned the drug addiction of music producer Sugar Tone to a broken home.

Speaking on Power FM’s entertainment show, hosted by Agyemang Prempeh (Agyeman Nie), Mr Kyei Mensah who admits working closely with Sugar indicated that the latter used to be tipsy always when they used to work together.



Sugar Tone — who produced hit songs like Daseebre Gyamenah’s Settei, Reggie Zippy’s Virgin and For Sale— has been in the news recently for bad reasons.



The 41-year-old veteran producer was filmed by an unknown person while drunk to stupor. The video went viral last week on social media, with many asking if Sugar Tone was facing hardship.

Discussing the video that showcases the veteran music producer as a destitute on Power Entertainment, host Agyemang Prempeh called Sugar Tone’s father, Okyeame Bediako who disclosed that his son lives with his mom after he divorced his mom.



Fred Kyei Mensah, while contributing to the issue, indicated that the broken home have had negative effects on Sugar Tone.