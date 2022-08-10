Frederick Lartey Otu re-elected as President of Ghana Taekwondo Federation

Frederick Lartey Otu has been re-elected as President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation

Source: GTF Communications

Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) second Vice President, Frederick Lartey Otu has been re-elected as President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) at its elective congress on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Korea Sports complex conference room.

Frederick Otu, from the Greater Accra region, polled 20 votes as against 7 for his only contender, Martin Prince Oppan from the Western Region.



In the Vice President race, Charles Tsibo Cromwell was elected into office with 19 of the total Votes. Rev Samuel Annor polled 6, while Terrance Asare polled 2 votes.



Two members, Adnan Odartey Lamptey and Stephen Amegashie Jnr, were also elected unto the Executive Board by congress with 25 votes each.



This is the second term of President Otu since he first won elections in 2013.



The Election for a new executive Board had delayed since 2017, because of a court suit, claiming Frederick Lartey Otu is not President.



A court order however gave Mr Otu the mandate to be President till the case is over. The plaintiffs, after 5 years, then filed for a discontinuance of the suit which was heard on May 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, the World Taekwondo (WT) as well as the African Taekwondo Union (AFTU) in letters dated... recognized Mr Frederick Lartey Otu as President of GTF.



There came another application for injunction from a different group of people, after the Executive Board immediately prepared for Elective Congress, which was scheduled from July 1. That case was struck out by the court on July 6, 2022.



The Election was organised to coincide with the 12th Korean Ambassador’s Cup Taekwondo Championships at the same venue to reduce traveling cost for delegates from the regions. Swearing in was done on Saturday, August 6, 2022 during the 12th Korean Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo Championships.



Dr Jonathan Nnaji, Vice President of African Taekwondo Union (AFTU) and Chairman of Member Relations Commission together with Mr Prince Ikechukwu Nwafuru, member of AFTU legal Committee were observers of the Election.



Frederick Lartey Otu, a 7th degree Black belter and Honorary Class Taekwondo referee intends to continue the development of Taekwondo in Ghana, in Africa and the World with his enormous contributions, as he is currently the Chairman of the Development Committee of the African Taekwondo Union