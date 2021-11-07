Free agent Razak Brimah joins Association of Spanish Footballers to maintain fitness

Sun, 7 Nov 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian goalkeeper, Razak Brimah, has joined the Association of Spanish Footballers to help maintain his fitness as he searches for a new club.
Brimah formerly featured for Spanish lower tier club Linares and helped them gain promotion to the second division. However, he did not extend his contract, thereby leaving on a free transfer.
He has now joined AFE as he aims to maintain his fitness in his search for a new club. The association has helped unemployed footballers to maintain their preparation and find a new team for many years.
Brimah will hope to find a new club soon as the clock ticks on.
