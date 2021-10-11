Free agent Sadam Sulley pens three-deal with Omani side Dhofar

Sadam Sulley signs for Omani side Dhofar

Omani top-flight side Dhofar has signed striker Sadam Sulley for three years on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old was available on the market after leaving Austrian side SC Reid this June.



Sulley had a terrible 2020/21 season in the Bundesliga where he managed just four appearances.

His best season abroad was in the 2017/2018 term when he scored five goals in 23 league appearances for Slovakian side Zemplín Michalovce



Sulley has also presented Polish side Legia Warsaw and FK Senica.