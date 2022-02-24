Free agent Samuel Inkoom reveals offers from ‘a lot’ of Ghana Premier League clubs

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom

Free-agent Samuel Inkoom has said that he has been contacted by many Ghana Premier League clubs following his arrival in the country.

The experienced right-back is unattached and has been holding personal training sessions in his home country since January when he parted ways with Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi.



Inkoom, a member of the Ghana U-20 squad that won the FIFA World Cup in 2009, said he has not decided on his next move but expressed interest in playing in the local league.



“It is possible I will play in the Ghana Premier League because I just finished my contract with my club in Georgia. I am now back home. A lot of local clubs have sent in offers but in the end, I will have to decide with my agent but I believe a comeback to Ghana is very possible because that is where I started,” Inkoom told Connect FM.



“For me, it’s not only about the money,” he said. “Though the money is important because nobody will want to work and not be paid at the end of the day but the major focus is to put our local league on the map.

"Look at the crowd Sulley Muntari pulled in Tamale,” he added.



Inkoom whose career started at Sekondi Hasaacas played for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko before traveling abroad in 2009.



He has represented 11 clubs outside Ghana including Swiss side Basel and Dnipro in Ukraine.