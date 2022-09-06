0
Freiburg's Daniel-Kofi Kyereh to face former club St Pauli in DFB Cup

Tue, 6 Sep 2022

In the second round of the DFB Cup, FC St. Pauli will face SC Freiburg. That was the outcome of the Sunday evening draw.

The match against the Bundesliga leaders will take place on October 18th or 19th.

This means that the Kiezklub will not only face a Europa League participant but will also see the return of forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, who joined SC Freiburg in the summer.

Kyereh was born in Ghana to a German mother and Ghanaian father and moved to Germany at the age of 1.

He debuted for the Ghana national team in a 1–0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Ethiopia on 3 September 2021.

