Freiburg now favourites to sign Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

German Bundesliga side, SC Freiburg are now the favourites to land the signature of Ghana international Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.
The talented attacker in the last few months has been linked with a move to a number of clubs, particularly in Germany.
He had an outstanding 2021/22 football season and as a result, teams are now eager to acquire his services for the next football campaign.
Last week, German Bundesliga 2 side Werder Bremen was leading the race for the signature of Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.
Today, your most trusted football portal in Ghana can report that things have changed.
German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg are now the favourites to sign the highly-rated Black Stars forward.
Sources have confirmed that Daniel-Kofi Kyereh fancies the move which will allow him to play top-flight football next season.
Last season, the attacker finished the campaign with 12 goals and 10 assists after making 19 appearances for FC St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2.
- I’m very pleased Andy Yiadom has committed his future to Reading FC - Mark Bowen
- Kasim Nuhu calls for unity and cohesion in Black Stars ahead of 2022 World Cup
- Mohammed Kudus to feature in Ajax pre-season games against German clubs
- Andre Ayew floors five players to score magical goal as Ghana XI beat All Stars XI
- Andy Yiadom signs new contract at Reading
- Read all related articles