Freiburg now favourites to sign Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Daniel Kofi Kyereh.jfif Ghana international Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

German Bundesliga side, SC Freiburg are now the favourites to land the signature of Ghana international Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

The talented attacker in the last few months has been linked with a move to a number of clubs, particularly in Germany.

He had an outstanding 2021/22 football season and as a result, teams are now eager to acquire his services for the next football campaign.

Last week, German Bundesliga 2 side Werder Bremen was leading the race for the signature of Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

Today, your most trusted football portal in Ghana can report that things have changed.

German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg are now the favourites to sign the highly-rated Black Stars forward.

Sources have confirmed that Daniel-Kofi Kyereh fancies the move which will allow him to play top-flight football next season.

Last season, the attacker finished the campaign with 12 goals and 10 assists after making 19 appearances for FC St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2.

