French Ambassador Anne Sophie backs Ghana to beat Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoff

France Ambassador to Ghana HE Anne Sophie Akosua Ave

France Ambassador to Ghana HE Anne Sophie Akosua Ave has urged the Black Stars to beat their West Africa rivals Nigeria to secure a spot at the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana face Nigeria in the second leg of the World Cup playoff on Tuesday night at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja.



The first leg tie between the two West African giants ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium four days ago.



The French Ambassador has thrown his weight behind the Black Stars team ahead of this crucial game.

Watch the video below:



