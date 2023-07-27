French Embassy to sponsor Ghana’s preparation for 2023 Athletics Championships

Ghana's 4x4 Relay Team

The French Embassy in Ghana has stepped up to sponsor the Ghana's training for the Budapest 2023 Athletics Championships.

While the exact amount of sponsorship is yet to be disclosed, an agreement has been reached with the French Embassy to give the team an opportunity to camp in Paris, providing them with essential preparation and practice.



Bawa Fuseini, a representative of Ghana Athletics disclosed this during an interview with Joy Sports.



He said, “Something which has always been missing is the period – a few weeks towards a major competition – we always have problems camping athletes so they could at least practice the 4x100m to get the baton exchange perfectly done.



“But this time around, thank God we have an agreement with the French Embassy through the French government. They have agreed and almost finished the process of sending our national team to camp in Paris,” Bawa Fuseini noted.

As the athletes gear up for the Budapest 2023 Championships, local talents Raymond French and Edwin Gadayi have been selected to complement the team's preparation in France. Sarfo Ansah is also set to represent Ghana in the 4x100m relay event in Budapest.



Deborah Acquah, who broke the national record and won a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, has automatically qualified for the Budapest event.



Additionally, three other athletes - Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, and Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah - have tentatively qualified through their world rankings.



JNA/KPE