French Ligue 1 outfit RC Lens signs Ghanaian attacker Solomon Kessi

Kessi (second left) after signing his contract

Ghanaian international, Solomon Kessie has joined French Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

The talented forward has sealed the deal to join the French top-flight club this summer after passing a mandatory medical examination.



RC Lens have been keeping tabs on the forward for a while and has finally secured the services of their man.



Last season, Solomon Kessie excelled in the Ghanaian lower-tier league where he played for Soccer Bridge Academy.

On the back of successful negotiations between RC Lens and the representatives of the player, he has been signed this summer.



While reports indicate that Soccer Bridge Academy has earned good money from the transfer of the striker, official monetary details of the deal have not been revealed.



Solomon Kessi inked a one-year contract with RC Lens and must work hard to merit an extension next summer.