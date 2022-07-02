5
French Ligue 1 wishes Ghana a Happy Republic Day

FWlHeSNWQAIRvHI The League body posted a collage of Ghanaian players who have played in France

Sat, 2 Jul 2022

The top-flight league in France, French Ligue 1 has extended its best wishes to Ghana on the day the country celebrates its Republic Day.

Over the decades, Ghanaian players have played various roles in growing the French Ligue 1.

Currently, there are a number of talented players in the league who excelled throughout the 2021/22 football season.

Courtesy of the contribution of Ghanaian players in France, the football association has grown to become fond of the West African country.

As a result, the French Ligue 1 on the occasion of Ghana’s Republic Day celebration has extended its best wishes.

