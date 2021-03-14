French actress naked for 'French Oscars' to protest coronavirus shutdown of 'culture' centres

French Actress, Corinne Masiero waka naked for di César Awards

One French Actress, Corinne Masiero waka naked for di César Awards to ask goment make dem do more to support culture for di coronavirus pandemic.

Di 57 year old actress bin carry donkey costume take cover di bloody cloth she wear before she undress on stage as she suppose give award of di French version of di Oscars.



Na for more dan three months now dem don close down cinema halls for France and even sef, di awards bin happun under dey socially distanced rules.



She write "No culture, No future" for her naked chest and belle and "Give us our money back" for her bare back.

Oda actors don join too to complain ova di shutdown of cultural centres, as one pesin tok say e no make sense say im pikin fit enta mall, but no fit go cinema.



Last December, protests for Paris and oda places for di kontri bin happun against goment shutdown of culture centres sake of di pandemic.



Di protest bin get plenti actors, theatre directors, musicians, feem technicians and critics for dia.