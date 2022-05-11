French and German clubs chase attacker Francis Amuzu

Francis Amuzu

Francis Amuzu grabbed headlines even before he scored three goals against Antwerp over the weekend. Foreign teams notice the ability of the pacey attacker, who spent a lengthy period on the bench at Anderlecht.

Amuzu was sad to have to make way for Lior Refaelov. With 8 goals and 5 assists in his limited minutes this season, he has clearly demonstrated efficiency, and his potential has not gone unappreciated by a number of teams.



There was already interest from German and French teams throughout the winter, and it hasn't faded.

Mainz, Wolfsburg, Marseille, and Nice are among the clubs interested in him. As a result, Amuzu is faced with a tough decision. Anderlecht will want to go far with the club because his contract expires in 2024.



Amuzu's current market value is thought to be approximately 4.5 million euros, but the Purple & White wants more.