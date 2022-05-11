0
Menu
Sports

French and German clubs interested in Francis Amuzu

Francis Amuzu 610x392 Francis Amuzu

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Francis Amuzu grabbed headlines even before he scored three goals against Antwerp over the weekend. Foreign teams have noticed the ability of the pacey attacker, who spent a lengthy period on the bench at Anderlecht.

Amuzu was sad to have to make way for Lior Refaelov. With 8 goals and 5 assists in his limited minutes this season, he has clearly demonstrated efficiency, and his potential has not gone unappreciated by a number of teams.

There was already interest from German and French teams throughout the winter, and it hasn't faded.

Mainz, Wolfsburg, Marseille, and Nice are among the clubs interested in him. As a result, Amuzu is faced with a tough decision. Anderlecht will want to go far with the club because his contract expires in 2024.

Amuzu's current market value is thought to be approximately 4.5 million euros, but the Purple & White wants more.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why this U.S president was forced to apologize to a Ghanaian minister in 1957
Body of Chinese fishing vessel captain retrieved, 14 others rescued
‘I haven’t had sex in two years’ – Yvonne Nelson
Rt. Rev Ayensu's comments on Mahama are his views – Methodist Church
Watch how Hearts of Oak players cruised in their own cars to training
Five Ghanaian football stars whose girlfriends and wives are foreigners
Ghanaian referee allegedly caught with betting slips - Reports
‘Papa No’ saga shouldn’t have been used against an innocent politician – Tracey Boakye
NDC releases timetable for its elections
8 women who were the first to occupy some top positions in Ghana
Related Articles: