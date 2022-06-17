0
Menu
Sports

French club RC Lens eyeing midfielder Salis Abdul Samed

Abdul Samed Salis New Ghana midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

French club RC Lens are eyeing a move for Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed who plays for Clermont Foot, Ghanasoccernet can report.

The midfielder impressed during the 2021-22 season and could sign a lucrative contract with Lens, who are keen on him.

Samed played 31 Ligue 1 games and scored one goal.

Samed has expressed a desire to leave Clermont this summer, so Lens have a good chance of signing him.

He signed a long-term contract in 2019 that runs until June 2025.

Samed was signed from JMG Abidjan in Ivory Coast, but he spent two seasons on loan at the same club before joining Clermont Foot in 2021.

Lens are preparing to make their first bid to test Clermont's willingness to sell the midfielder.

According to Transfermarkt, the defensive midfielder is worth 3 million euros in the transfer market.

He was called up to the Ghana squad earlier this year in preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, but injury forced him to withdraw and miss the tournament.

The 22-year-old played a key role in Clermont beating the drop despite flirting with relegation for the majority of the season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
NDC MP for Jomoro confirms she holds Ivorian citizenship - Report
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
Related Articles: