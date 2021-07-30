French club RC Lens want defender John Boye

Defender, John Boye

Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal that French top-flight club RC Lens want to sign defender John Boye who became a free agent early this year.

RC Lens have targeted signing an experienced central defender and Boye’s name is on the top of their list.



The 34-year-old fits the profile the club is looking for and they are ready to make a move for him.



Boye would love to stay in France where he has played since 2018 and feels absolutely comfortable in there.



It is surprising Metz did not extend his contract, considering he was one of the best defenders in Ligue 1 last season. Perhaps the club let him go because of his age.

The Ghana centre-back has been on top of his game since returning to France three years ago from his Turkey expedition.



His commanding performances at the back for Metz earned him a leadership role as he was named captain.



Despite being in the twilight of his career, Boye hasn't shown any interest in leaving Europe.