French football president apologizes to Zidane over ‘disrespectful and clumsy' comments

Former Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane

President of the French Football Federation (FFF), Noel le Graet, has apologized for the clumsy and disrespectful comments he meted out to Zinedine Zidane.

Noel le Graet has been heavily criticized in the past couple of days for his comments on Zinedine Zidane's interest in the France national team job after Didier Deschamps signed a three-year contract extension.



Le Graet attacked Zidane in an interview with broadcasters RMC Sport Sunday, when asked about a possible engagement of Zidane as Brazil coach, now that the France job was out of reach.



“He can do what he wants to, it is none of my business,” Le Graet said, adding “I don’t give a toss” and that he wouldn’t answer the phone if Zidane called.



Speaking after the backlash from notable personalities like the France Sports Minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera, and superstar Kylian Mbappe, Noel le Graet has issued an apology, describing his own comments as "clumsy."

“I would like to apologize for these remarks, which absolutely do not reflect my views nor my consideration for the player he was and the coach he has become,” Le Graet said.



“I gave an interview to [French radio station] RMC that I should not have given because they were looking for controversy by opposing Didier and Zinedine Zidane, two greats of French football.



“I admit that I made some clumsy remarks which created a misunderstanding,” Myjoyonline.com quoted him.



Meanwhile, the Brazilian Football Confederation is reportedly considering Zinedine Zidane in an attempt to appoint the first foreigner to coach their national team.