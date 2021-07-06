French giants AS Monaco interested in Myron Boadu

Myron Boadu is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays as a striker for AZ in the Eredivisie

Netherlands international of Ghanaian descent Myron Boadu has reportedly attracted interest from French giants AS Monaco, who intend to sign him this summer.

Myron Boadu is still linked with AZ until 2023, but AZ Alkmaar could lose him in the current transfer window.



The talented forward is an undeniable asset for the Alkmaar club, except that Monaco intends to bring him to France.

Monaco Informativo has reported the Monegasques would be close to signing Myron Boadu in the ongoing transfer window.



The enterprising forward was instrumental for the side in the just-ended season scoring 15 goals in 38 matches in all competitions.