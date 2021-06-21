French giants Marseille and other European clubs chase WAFA starlet Lawrence Agyekum

Agyekum has been in a rich vein of form for the Academy Boys this season

European clubs including French Ligue 1 giants Olympique de Marseille are interested in capturing the signature of Ghana Premier League side WAFA’s talented teen Lawrence Agyekum, Ghanasoccernet can exclusively reveal.

Agyekum has been in a rich vein of form for the Academy Boys this season and that has put Marseille and others including Serie A side Torino and Austria club RB Salzburg on red alert.



The clubs have expressed interest in signing the midfield dynamo once he turns 18-years-old in November later this year which is in compliance with FIFA rules.



In recent years, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea have been found culpable for breaching this rule.



Featuring 23 times for WAFA in the ongoing GPL season coupled with netting four times and registering two assists has left the above-mentioned teams craving for his services.

Ghanasoccernet understands the right-footed midfielder is yet to make up his mind on which club to move to and his entourage are also busily weighing up the options in order to decide a better deal for him with playing time and development high on the priority list.



But his club, WAFA have an extremely good relationship with RB Salzburg. The departures of Majeed Ashimeru, former star of the Austrian club, who recently signed a permanent deal with Anderlecht, Forson Amankwah and Daniel Owusu is an attestation.



WAFA though, will not give a second thought in letting Agyekum leave, having already allowed ten players to depart the team for other clubs in the ongoing 2020/21 season.



Head Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum’s side has blown hot and cold this campaign as they sit in 7th with 43 points after 29 matchdays. They face former champions Aduana Stars at home in Sogakope and Agyekum will be hoping to continue his good form.