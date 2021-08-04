French giants Monaco announce signing of Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu

Myron Boadu has moved to Monaco from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar

French giants Monaco have completed the signing of Holland-born Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

The comes after Ghanasoccernet.com last week consistently reported exclusively of advanced talks which has now culminated in Boadu signing a five-year contract after passing his medical at the weekend.



The amount involved in the transfer is 17M € (+bonus). An agreement for a payment in five instalments has been reached.



Boadu, whose father is a Ghanaian, was trained at AZ Alkmaar, a club he joined in 2013.



After five years, he signed his first professional contract with the club and made his debut in the Eredivisie on 6 May 2018 in a 6-0 win over PEC Zwolle.

He scored his first professional goal against NEC Breda (5-0) shortly afterwards, at the age of 17.



At the age of 20, Myron Boadu has already scored 38 goals (18 assists) in 88 games with Alkmaar, including 21 games in European competition (6 goals and 7 assists).



At Monaco, he will be able to meet his former teammate Calvin Stengs on the sixth day of Ligue 1, whom he could have joined in Nice. Rival French side Nice tried to gazump Monaco in signing Boadu.