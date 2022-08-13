French side Angers offer three million euros to sign Ghana defender Abdul Mumin

Abdul Mumin

French side Angers have opened talks with Vitória de Guimaraes to sign Ghana defender Abdul Mumin, Footballghana.com can report.

The 24-year-old who has established himself as a key cog to the Portuguese club is on the verge of leaving the club this window.



According to reports, Angers are close to signing the enterprising Ghanaian defender.



It is said Angers three million euros plus one million bonuses have been accepted by Vitória de Guimaraes.

Abdul Mumin joined the Portuguese club in 2020 from FC Nordsjaelland following an impressive performance.



His current contract with Vitória de Guimaraes will expire in the summer of 2024.