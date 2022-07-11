0
French side OG Nice wants Kudus Mohammed from Ajax

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice is weighing up a move for talented Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus this summer.

The Ajax midfielder has struggled a lot, especially with injuries since joining the club some two seasons ago.

Nice want to bolster their midfield and have identified the left-footed playmaker as an ideal option but he will not come cheap.

According to French publication L’Equip, Nice are casting admiring glances at the midfielder and is ready to stump up 12 million euros for Kudus.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined the Dutch champions from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland two seasons ago for 9 million euros.

Injuries have been the undoing of Mohammed Kudus since joining Ajax as he is yet to play a full season without any lengthy layoffs.

The Ghanaian midfielder last season made just 16 appearances for Ajax with a game time of just 500 minutes mainly because of injury.

Ajax has a new coach now with the departure of Erik ten Hag to Manchester United as Alfred Schreuder has replaced him.

Kudus Mohammed joined Ajax in the summer of 2020 signing a five-year contract and still has three years to run.

He joined his Ajax teammates recently for pre-season training after playing for Ghana during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

